From the Saint Albans Museum:

In 1898 the United States was involved in the Spanish-American War. Vermont provided soldiers for the war, and this photograph shows the First Vermont Volunteers.

This photograph was most likely taken at Fort Monroe, Virginia where they were stationed during much of the very short war. Unfortunately, at this point we can only identify two men in the image. In the very center of the group, seated, with his arms folded in Colonel John Mims. Mims was from St. Albans. His house stands on the southeast corner at the intersection of High Street and Brainerd Street. It is a brick house that still sits well back from High Street. It must have been quite a nice house in it’s heyday, but has since fallen into bad disrepair and may have to be demolished as it may be to costly now to bring it back into habitable condition. Possibly another historic St. Albans structure lost due to neglect?

The other person we can identify in the photo is Frank Greene. He is standing in the back row, fourth from the left. Frank Greene would go on to to serve his community in many ways. He would become the editor of the St. Albans Messenger, was a very active member of the Vermont Republican Party and eventually served as Vermont’s Congressional Representative. His death in 1924 is a strange story indeed. While in Washington, DC he is in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was simply walking down a street when he was mortally wounded by stray gunfire from a shoot-out between revenue agents and bootleggers. A rather ignominious end for such a remarkable man.

