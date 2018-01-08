Swanton selectboard member James Guilmette proposes dedicating the annual report to Dickie Longway, a former selectboard member who passed away in 2017.

SWANTON — The town selectboard lit up the town’s 2018 budget, literally, at the board’s Jan. 2 meeting.

The board added $3,000 for a fireworks show to its 2018 budget, learned of a municipal grant that could offer $50,000 for Swanton’s downtown and decided on a dedication for the town’s annual report at that meeting.

The fireworks show could be an addition to the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual car show festivities, though that decision rests with the chamber, with which selectboard members have yet to consult.

The possibility of additional local fireworks came from Town Administrator David Jescavage, who shared an offer from a major fireworks supplier, without naming the supplier aloud, at the board’s Nov. 23 meeting.

Jescavage told the board the supplier, “the big one that does most of the celebrations in the state,” offered fireworks for multiple occasions, and to visit Swanton for free and offer a quote.

