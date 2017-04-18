Fire on Bank Street in St. Albans City

ST. ALBANS CITY — An apartment building at 55 Bank Street in St. Albans City caught fire this morning,. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the city and town.

It’s believed a woman in the building ignited a couch on the second floor, starting the blaze, according to St. Albans Town Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Cross. A formal investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

UPDATE: Tenant Monique Teague, 44, has been taken into custody and will be arraigned on the charge of first degree arson.

Firefighters from St. Albans City and Town pack away their gear after extinguishing a blaze on Bank Street this morning.

