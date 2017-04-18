Fire on Bank Street in St. Albans City

Firefighters outside an apartment building on Bank Street in St. Albans City Tuesday morning/

ST. ALBANS CITY — An apartment building at 55 Bank Street in St. Albans City caught fire this morning,. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the city and town.

It’s believed a woman in the building ignited a couch on the second floor, starting the blaze, according to St. Albans Town Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Cross. A formal investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

UPDATE: Tenant Monique Teague, 44, has been taken into custody and will be arraigned on the charge of first degree arson.

Further details will be available in Wednesday’s Messenger.