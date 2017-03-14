Fire destroys Montgomery home

Montgomery firefighters put out the remains of a fire that destroyed a home on South Main Street Monday morning.

MONTGOMERY — A home on South Main Street here was destroyed by fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9, according to Montgomery Fire Chief Billy Baker, Sr. “By the time we got there the whole house was engulfed in fire,” he said.

The owners, Lars and Rachel Hardy, had left for work earlier that morning. A passerby noticed flames coming through the roof and called it in, according to Baker.

Local firefighters were on the scene for 3.5 hours, with assistance from Richford’s fire dept.

The Hardy’s own a dog, which was inside at the time of the fire, but somehow made it out of the building and was found at a neighbor’s house, reported Baker.

The house was a complete loss. Baker said the cause of the fire is unknown.