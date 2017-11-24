Firefighters from four departments battle a blaze at Byam's Quick Stop on Wednesday morning.

FRANKLIN — A store in Franklin owned by Arnold Byam was severely damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

Franklin Fire Chief Mike Lawyer reported that firefighters were called to Byam’s Quick Stop on Lake Road around 9:30 a.m.

“We had smoke and fire on the second floor,” he said. “No flames showing outside yet.”

That may have been because of the layers of roofing on the building, which prevented the fire from breaking through the roof. They also created a challenged for firefighters who had to peel back the layers to get at the fire in between, he explained.

Berkshire, Highgate and Enosburg provided mutual aid.

There was extensive fire damage to the second floor and water damage to the first, said Lawyer.

The cause of the fire was under investigation when the Messenger spoke with Lawyer on Wednesday.