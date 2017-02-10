Finding humor in coming out

Julia Scott, BFA sophomore, has written a play which will be staged at the Enosburg Falls Opera House.

‘Why can’t we have cute, sappy or funny stories about people who aren’t straight?’ - Julia Scott

ENOSBURG FALLS — Julia Scott, a sophomore at Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans (BFA) will see her original script come alive onstage at the Opera House at Enosburg Falls in March, as part of an evening celebrating student-created work.

Scott, 16, submitted her 10-page play Secrets to the Franklin County Voices playwriting competition, hosted by the opera house, over the winter. “I wanted to see if my play was interesting enough and good enough, in a sense, to be recognized,” she said.

Scott said freshman year, her English teacher recommended she try Vermont Young Playwrights, the largest youth playwriting program in the state. It was there she wrote the first draft of Secrets.

“It was really fun and interesting to see what you could come up with in the two to three week frame you’re given to write it,” she said.

Secrets is about a teenage girl trying to come out to her parents, but they misinterpret the situation and think she has discovered she is adopted.

Scott said a lot of LGBTQ fiction is centered on the action of coming out and how the process can be stressful and potentially dangerous. “I was interested in trying to see if we could take that a different route, something kind of funny, something comedy of errors,” she said.

