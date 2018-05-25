L to R: Larry Rochon, Marcel Jarvis, Noah Lapan, David Jescavage, David Hemmingway, David Quick, Fred Honsinger, Gary Rice pose after a meeting to finalize details of the memorial dedication on Monday.

SWANTON — Eight Vietnam veterans gathered in the Swanton Chamber of Commerce building Thursday evening to finalize plans for an hour that is 50 years late.

Many of these local people lived with death in their peripherals. Watched the people they lived with disappear.

Then returned home to find home gone, to find themselves cast out.

Like Noah Lapan.

Sitting in the Chamber building Thursday evening he remembered Mercier’s Grocery Store, gone now.

It was just before the house where Lapan grew up on Bushey Street, maybe a minute’s walk from where he sat remembering.

“A mother and daughter ran that store,” Lapan said. “They watched me from a kid up. I’d go in there and get penny candy and stuff.”

After Lapan came home to Swanton, from Vietnam, his mother sent him to the store for groceries.

“Back then it was all Social Security,” Lapan said. “You put it on the tab and go get it.

“I walked in there. And I had my khakis on. And I handed her the grocery list. And she looked at me and she said, ‘You get out of this store. You’re nothing but a murderer and a baby-killer.’

“I looked at her and I said, ‘What did I do to you?’ And she said, ‘Get.’ And I did. With respect.

“Went back. Told my mother. She had to have my brother go up and get the groceries.

“I just couldn’t get that out of my head. I was 23 years old.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.