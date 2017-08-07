Field Days sets Sunday record

Competitors race to be the first to catch a pig during the Little Piggy Roundup at Franklin County Field Days.

HIGHGATE — It was another successful Franklin County Field Days, with a record turnout on Sunday, according to Fernand Gagne, who chairs the event.

More than 19,000 people attended the event, which began on Thursday afternoon and concluded on Sunday evening.

Thunderstorms originally forecast for Saturday never appeared, replaced by scattered showers. “The rainy weather on Saturday morning only delayed everything a couple of hours,” said Gagne.

The sunny but mild day on Sunday resulted in a record turnout of about 3,200 people, said Gagne.

“Everything went really well,” he said. Despite a packed schedule that included a demolition derby, tractor pulls, livestock shows and ATV races there was only one mishap. During the draft horse pull a horse stepped on its owner’s foot, said Gagne.

