Gov. Phil Scott takes part in a roundtable discussion during Monday's education summit at Norwich University.

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — How to provide Vermont’s students with a quality education at an affordable cost as the number of students across the state continues to decline? That is the question the state has been trying to answer for at least a decade.

It’s a question that is taking on new urgency in the face of a declining workforce, sluggish economic growth and nearly stagnant tax revenues.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott convened a group of approximately 300 educators from around the state – board members, superintendents, principals and teachers – for an education summit to examine that very question.

“We must increase the value students see from the dollars we spend, while providing relief from costs that continue to grow faster than Vermonters can afford to pay,” Scott said in his opening remarks.

The emphasis was on the rising cost of education in Vermont, even in the face of sinking enrollments statewide. The Education Fund is projected to raise and spend $1.7 billion this year to educate Vermont’s K-12 students.

At the same time, Vermont is losing more than 1,000 students per year, and has lost 30,000 students in the last 25 years, Scott pointed out.

“The root of the problem is an education infrastructure that was built to educate 100,000 students,” said Scott. But it’s been 20 years since Vermont had that many students. Every $1 spent to preserve underutilized schools is money not being spent to educate children, Scott added.

