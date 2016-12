GEORGE OUELLETTE, www.georgeouellettephotography.com

A week of holiday events culminated Saturday evening during the Festival of Trees gala and auction at City Hall. Proceeds from the items auctioned went to St. Albans Community Arts. Above, City Hall’s auditorium is beautifully decorated for the event as hundreds turned out to celebrate.