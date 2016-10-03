Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

GEORGIA – Fernande ‘Fern’ Y. Matthews, 72, died peacefully on Monday Sept. 26, 2016 at her home in Georgia surrounded by her loving husband and family, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Fern was born in St. Albans on Jan. 10, 1944 the daughter of Gerard and Alice (Bombardier) Perras.

She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1964.

Fern married Blease ‘Bill’ Matthews on Sept. 11, 1965.

Fern worked at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut until the birth of their first child. She then dedicated the rest of her life to her children and husband as well as many nieces and nephews as they were growing up.

In addition to Bill, Fern is survived by her children Christine McDonald and her husband, Brian, Brian Matthews and his wife, Jodi, Holly Thompson and her husband, Robert, and by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is also survived by her brothers Ron Perras and his wife, Debbie, Eugene Perras and his wife, Spring, Michael Perras and his wife, Lisa, and several nieces and nephews.

Fern and Bill traveled throughout the United States and Canada for their businesses as well as many trips for the Shriners of North America and even those ‘let’s get away for a while’ trips.

Fern was predeceased by her father Gerard Perras, her sister Danielle (Perras) Jackson, her Mother Alice (Bombardier) Perras, and her sister Diane (Perras) Pomeroy.

Fern and her husband moved home to Vermont in 1978, build a home together and taught their children how to live off the land and become self-sufficient. Her gentle and compassionate soul touched the lives of countless people and families.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Oct. 7, 2016 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the Ascension Catholic Church in Georgia.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com