ST. ALBANS — As the air heats up, the grass turns greener and the classrooms empty for the summer, many Franklin County parents know they can rely on the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to feed their kids.

This summer, more than 20,000 free meals are expected to be served to local kids at over a dozen meal sites around the county, with nearly 75 percent of these sites using one food service provider – The Abbey Group.

The program has expanded over the past several years.

“It was very challenging the first couple years figuring out the timing. All the food has to be made fresh the morning of and delivered at lunchtime,”said Nina Hansen, vice president of operations at the Abbey Group. “There’s an ebb and flow to it all summer.”

It’s an ebb and flow that the Abbey Group has now mastered.

Getting Started

Established by David and Sherry Underwood, the Sheldon based food company has been around for more than 30 years. It began as a small restaurant and pub, which then grew into a catering company.

“One of our local schools, BFA-St. Albans, asked if we would consider doing their meal program, which we had never done before,” Hansen explained.

Now the Abbey Group serves more than 100 schools across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. In Franklin County, they serve up school meals for 12 different schools throughout the year.

Hansen made the first strides to providing summer meals to Franklin County about a decade ago, when, with the help of Hunger Free Vermont, she became aware of the SFSP.

“It was a no brainer to get involved,” Hansen said, “Now getting [the food] out to all the different sites has just grown and grown and grown.”

In the local area, The Abbey Group first began serving the summer meals to the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union (FNWSU) and Missisquoi Valley Union Middle School and High School (MVU).

Carol Lizotte, the After School and Summer Programs Director at FNWSU says she was hesitant when Hansen first approached her back in 2007 regarding the program because she wasn’t sure how much it would cost. In order for an area to be eligible, 50 percent of the student population had to be on free and reduced meals during the school year.

“We talked about it extensively, and I realized our area was more than eligible,” Lizotte said. “So Nina was the one who spearheaded the whole thing, and it just grew from there.”

The summer partnership between St. Albans City School and The Abbey began shortly after in 2009. Hansen along with the assistant principal at that time, toured various sites around St. Albans to determine high traffic areas to set up their service. Hunger Free Vermont was another critical resource in determining locations across the county.

Free meals served at MVU are only available to students enrolled in summer programs there. St. Albans City school feeds anyone under 18 who wants a free meal at multiple locations around the city, including the pool and city hall.

“They would locate locations and sites where children would be during the summer, and these were the places we’d target to make sure they have access to food,” Hansen said.

Before selecting a meal site, the location where the food is being served must first meet the qualifications of the USDA. There must be a covered area if food is being served, along with some sort of refrigeration and access to water.

Leading up to the summer months, both school and Abbey meal serving staff are busy with training sessions. All employees complete classes on civil rights, food safety and nutritional standards of the meals. Not until all training is complete are they certified to work the program.

