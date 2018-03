The following birth announcements were published in the March 2, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

Easton Cain LaShure- a boy born at UVM Medical Center on February 20 to Ryleigh (Poissant) LaShure and Jon LaShure of Swanton.

Kinsley Marie Gazaille- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on February 26 to Kayla Gazaille of Alburgh