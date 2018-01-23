ST. ALBANS – Fay H. “Kelly” Lemnah, passed away early Monday, January 22, 2018, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, with his family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on March 26, 1940, he was the son of the late, Clarence and Etta (Erwin) Lemnah. Fay was 77 years old.

On May 16, 1966, in Washington, D.C., he married Sue Ann Williams, who predeceased him on January 27, 2016.

Following his education, he joined the U.S. Army and received his honorable discharge as a MSG on December 12, 1995. Following his discharge most of his working career he was a long-haul truck driver. Fay was a devout Christian.

Survivors include his loving and caring step-children, Candy Hubbard and her husband, Randy, and their son Randy, Jr. of Louisa, Virginia, his children by his first wife, Shirley, Debbie

Babbits of Raleigh, North Carolina and Greg Quilliam of St. Albans.

Fay is also survived by his brothers, Robert Lemnah and his wife, Sandra, of Burlington, Ronald Lemnah of Fairfax, Virginia and Harold Lemnah and his wife, Reba, of St. Albans, as well as his sister-in-law, Marlys Lemnah of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fay was pre-deceased by his brother, Richard Lemnah on October 23, 1982.

Relatives and friends will celebrate and honor the life of Fay, by gathering for a funeral service on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with Pastor Bruce Patterson officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, Vermont 05486.

To send Fay’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.