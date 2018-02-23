Angie Farr was joined by a troupe of clowns during one of her visits with her daughter, Ilyana, at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

ST. ALBANS – In less than a week, Ilyana Farr will be coming home, and her mom, Angie Farr, couldn’t be more excited.

“I want her to come home. I need her to come home,” Angie said. “She’s ready to come home.”

Ilyana hasn’t been home in months. Late last December, the 13-year-old from St. Albans was the passenger in a car accident that left her paralyzed from the waste down. She’s been in between a pair of hospitals since the accident.

The fallout from the accident hasn’t been easy on Angie, a single mother of two. Though she’s managed on her own for the last several years, the accident has largely uprooted a relatively stable life.

“I’ve managed to care for both of my kids. Has the rent been late a few times? Yeah,” Angie said. “But I’ve always paid it. I’ve always made sure there was food on the table, that there was heat and electricity, that they have their phones and their school clothes.”

She’s had to temporarily leave work, move apartments and become unfortunately familiar with the ins-and-outs of insurance and the Vermont public safety net, which, according to Angie, has let both her and Ilyana down.

On December 23, Ilyana’s father Roderick Larocque, 51, was shuttling Ilyana and one of Ilyana’s friends down I-89. Larocque, according to Angie’s account, was showing Ilyana’s friend how to pass vehicles on the highway when the car slipped and spun off the road. By the time Vermont State Police had arrived at the scene, they were reporting a rollover and calling for ambulances.

Since then, the family’s experience has become an example of the holes in the state’s safety net.

Larocque, who had a previous record of driving violations, had the bare minimum of insurance demanded by the state for drivers. As a result, when his vehicle careened off the road and rolled over with Ilyana inside, his insurance could pay up only $25,000.

For more on the struggles of the Farr family, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.