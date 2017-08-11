Fatal crash on Fairfield Hill

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — A two-vehicle collision atop Fairfield Hill early today ended one person’s life, sent two more to the hospital and is expected to close the roadway for several hours.

The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) responded to the scene. The SAPD said a utility van crashed into the rear of a Casella waste truck, immediately killing one person.

Police said emergency services transported two more to the Northwestern Medical Center.

As of press time, police had closed Route 36 between Rugg and Fisher Pond roads to investigate the scene. Police estimated the roads would re-open around noon or soon thereafter.

Police have not disclosed the identities of individuals involved in the crash, pending notification of their families.

We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available.