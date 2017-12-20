Maple Run board chair Jim Farr addresses the Rotary Club of St. Albans after being named Citizen of the Year on Tuesday.

ST. ALBANS — For his ability to enact change, develop trust and work for the betterment of children and the community, James Farr, the chair of the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) board of directors, is the Rotary Club of St. Albans Citizen of the Year for 2017.

During the club’s luncheon Tuesday afternoon, MRUSD staff and board members joined Rotarians in recognizing Farr’s leadership and commitment to bettering the community.

“The St. Albans Rotary Citizen of the Year award was started in 1993 by our club to recognize individuals that go beyond the call of duty volunteering and civically improving our community,” said Rotarian Tom Hungerford.

For 10 plus years, Farr has served on school boards in St. Albans, starting on St. Albans City School board as chair before being elected to the MRUSD board. Farr led the effort to merge the St. Albans Town, St. Albans City, Fairfield and Bellows Free Academy school districts, chairing the Act 46 unification study committee.

Farr also served on St. Mary’s Parish council and finance council for six plus years, aiding with the merger of St. Mary’s Parish and Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Hungerford said a quote by Dr. Denis Waitley exemplifies Farr’s work in the community. “‘There are two primary choices in life: to accept conditions as they exist or accept responsibility for changing them,’” he said. “That fits this year’s recipient to a T.”

He said the motto of Rotary is “service above self.” Hungerford said Farr makes St. Albans a better place by embodying this motto.

