Farmers reduce phosphorous in bay

‘It takes willing farmers. It takes great partners.’ - Vicky Drew, Vermont NRCS Director

ST. ALBANS — Farmers in the St. Albans Bay watershed reduced phosphorous runoff by 3,000 pounds in 2016, according to estimates from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).

The majority of the reductions came from reducing tillage (just shy of 1,200 pounds) and using cover crops (1,100 pounds).

The estimates are based on modeling done by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) when it crafted a new pollution reduction plan, or TMDL, for Lake Champlain.

NRCS plans to reach a 7,000-pound reduction by 2020, that’s 87 percent of the TMDL (Total Maximum Daily Load) target for reductions from agricultural lands, explained Vicky Drew, Vermont’s NRCS director.

In 2014, the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) received $45 million in funding to spend over five years on clean water initiatives in Vermont.

