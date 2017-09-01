Above: BFA-St. Albans seniors Nicholas Fitzgerald and Olivia Ferraro run in the preseason CVU Relays last Saturday in Hinesburg.

We’ll have full coverage of our first weekend of local fall sports in Tuesday’s paper.

In football, BFA St. Albans will play CVU on Friday, while MVU plays Mill River on Saturday and BFA Fairfax goes up against Poultney/MSJ.

It’s MVU vs. BFA St. Albans in boys soccer on Saturday. In girls soccer, BFA St. Albans will be playing Milton while MVU and Enosburg face off.

In field hockey, MVU will play Colchester.

Runners will be meeting in the cross country Essex Invitational on Saturday.