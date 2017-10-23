As announced Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Asociation
Weekday games 3 p.m., Saturday games 1 p.m., unless noted
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Playdowns
Tuesday
Spaulding (13, 4-9) at St. Johnsbury (4, 10-4)
Essex (15, 1-13) at Burr & Burton (2, 11-3)
Wednesday
Missisquoi (16, 0-13) at Champlain Valley (1, 13-0)
BFA-St. Albans (11, 5-9) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-5)
Lyndon (14, 4-10) at Colchester (3, 10-3-1)
Burlington (12, 5-9) at South Burlington (5, 8-4-2)
Rutland (10, 5-9) at Mt. Anthony (7, 8-5)
Middlebury (9, 7-7) at North Country (8, 7-7)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Burlington-SB winner vs. Spaulding-St.J winner
Rutland-MAU winner vs. Essex-B&B winner
Saturday
Middlebury-NC winner vs. MVU-CVU winner
BFA-MMU winner vs. Lyndon-Colchester winner
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, Burlington H.S.
Division II
Playdowns
Tuesday
Green Mtn Valley (16, 0-8) at Rice (1, 12-2)
Stratton Mtn (9, 6-2) at Hartford (8, 8-4-2)
Wednesday
Northfield/Will. (15, 3-10-1) at Milton (2, 11-2-1)
Springfield (14, 2-11-1) at U-32 (3, 11-2-1)
Lake Region (13, 3-11) at Mt. Abraham (4, 10-4)
Fair Haven (12, 6-7-1) at Harwood (5, 11-3)
Woodstock (11, 5-8-1) at Montpelier (6, 9-3-1)
Lamoille (10, 5-7-2) at Mill River (7, 10-4)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Stratton-Hartford winner vs. Green Mtn Valley-Rice winner
Saturday
Lamoille-MR winner vs. N/W-Milton winner
Woodstock-Montpelier winner vs. Springfield-U32 winner
FH-Harwood winner vs. LR-Mt. Abe winner, 10
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, at South Burlington H.S.
Division III
Playdowns
Tuesday
Hazen (13, 6-7-1) at Rivendell (4, 12-1-1)
Vergennes (12, 4-10) at BFA-Fairfax (5, 10-3-1)
Otter Valley (15, 5-8-1) at Thetford (2, 11-2)
Wednesday
Bellows Falls (16, 1-13) at Green Mountain (1, 14-0)
Winooski (14, 6-7-1) at Peoples (3, 11-3)
Stowe (11, 4-9-1) at Enosburg (6, 9-5)
Randolph (10, 5-8) at Leland & Gray (7, 8-6)
Windsor (9, 7-7) at Oxbow (8, 8-6)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Vergennes-BFA winner vs. Hazen-Rivendell winner
Randolph-L&G winner vs. OV-Thetford winner
Saturday
Windsor-Oxbow winner vs. BF-GM winner
Stowe-Enosburg winner vs. Winooski-Peoples winner
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, Bellows Fals H.S.
Division IV
Playdowns
Tuesday
Cabot (13, 2-10-2) at Craftsbury (4, 8-4)
Danville (12, 3-11) at Long Trail (5, 7-7)
Mt. St. Joseph (14, 2-9-1) at Chelsea (3, 10-2-2)
Whitchester (11, 3-8-3) at Richford (6, 5-8-1)
Wednesday
Twinfield (16, 1-10) at Arlington (1, 14-0)
Blue Mountain (15, 1-11) at Proctor (2, 10-3)
West Rutland (10, 5-8-1) at South Royalton (7, 6-7-1)
Sharon (9, 4-5-5) at Twin Valley (8, 4-9-1)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Danville-LT winner vs. Cabot-Craftsbury winner
Saturday
Sharon-TV winner vs. Twinfield-Arlington winner
WR-SR winner vs. BM-Proctor winner
Whitchester-Richford winner vs. MSJ-Chelsea winner
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, Randolph H.S.
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
Playdowns
Tuesday
Spaulding (16, 2-10-2) at South Burlington (1, 12-1-1)
Mt. Mansfield (9, 5-6-3) at Mt. Anthony (8, 7-6-1)
BFA-St. Albans (13, 4-9-1) at Burlington (4, 11-2)
Brattleboro (12, 5-8-1) at Middlebury (5, 9-1-3)
Lyndon (14, 5-9) at Champlain Valley (3, 11-3)
Colchester (11, 5-7-2) at Rutland (6, 9-4-1)
Wednesday
Rice (15, 2-10-2) at St. Johnsbury (2, 12-1-1)
Essex (10, 6-7-1) at Burr & Burton (7, 7-5-2)
Quarterfinals
Friday
MMU-MAU winner vs. Spaulding-SB winner
Colchester-Rutland winner vs. Lyndon-CVU winner
Brattleboro-Middlebury winner vs. BFA-Burlington winner
Saturday
Essex-B&B winner vs. Rice-St. J winner
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Championship
Saturday, Nov 4, Burlington H.S.
Division II
Playdowns
Tuesday
Mill River (15, 2-11-1) at Milton (2, 10-4)
Lamoille (14, 3-10) at Hartford (3, 7-5-2)
Montpelier (12, 5-8) at Mt. Abraham (5, 9-5)
Otter Valley (11, 8-5-1) at Harwood (6, 7-3-1)
Stratton Mountain (10, 5-3) at Woodstock (7, 8-4-2)
Enosburg (9, 9-4-1) at Northfield/Will. (8, 8-5-1)
Wednesday
Missisquoi (16, 0-14) at Lake Region (1, 11-2)
Springfield (13, 5-8-1) at U-32 (4, 8-4-1)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Stratton-Woodstock winner vs. MR-Milton winner
Montpelier-Mt. Abe winner vs. Springfield-U32 winner
Saturday
Enosburg-N/W winner vs. Missisquoi-LR winner
OV-Harwood winner vs. Lamoille-Hartford winner
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, South Burlington H.S.
Division III
Playdowns
Tuesday
Oxbow (14, 1-13) at Twin Valley (3, 13-1)
Bellows Falls (13, 1-12-1) at Peoples (4, 9-3-1)
Richford (12, 2-12) at Leland & Gray (5, 9-4-1)
Wednesday
Randolph (11, 1-12) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-4-1)
Hazen (10, 5-9) at Vergennes (7, 6-6-1)
Windsor (9, 6-8) at Thetford (8, 5-8-1)
Quarterfinals
Friday
Windsor-Thetford winner at Winooski (1, 14-0)
Richford-L&G winner vs. BF-Peoples winner
Saturday
Hazen-Vergennes winner at Stowe (2, 11-1-1)
Randolph-BFA winner vs. Oxbow-TV winner
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, Bellows Falls H.S.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division III
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
North Country (7, 2-11) at Missisquoi (2, 8-4-1), 3:30
Milton (6, 3-9-1) at Lyndon (3, 9-5), 3:30|
St. Johnsbury (5, 4-10) at Stowe (4, 8-5-1), 3:30
Semifinals
At South Burlington HS
Tuesday, Oct. 31
SJ-Stowe winner vs. Windsor (1, 8-3-1), 7
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Milton-Lyndon winner vs. NC-Missisquoi winner, 7
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 4, at UVM
FOOTBALL
Division I
Quarterfinals
Friday
Middlebury (5, 5-3) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 6-2)
Colchester (7, 3-5) at Hartford (2, 7-1)
Mt. Mansfield (6, 5-3) at Burlington (3, 7-1)
Saturday
Champlain Valley (8, 3-5) at St. Johnsbury (1, 8-0)
Semifinals
Middlebury-BFA winner vs. CVU-St. J winner
MMU-Burlington winner vs. Colchester-Hartford winner
Division II
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Country(8, 3-5) at Burr & Burton (1, 7-1
Mt. Anthony (7, 3-5) at Fair Haven (2, 7-1)
U-32 (6, 4-4) at Milton (3, 7-1)
Saturday
Lyndon (5, 4-4) at Bellows Falls (4, 6-2)
Semifinals
Lyndon-BF winner vs. NC-B&B winner
U32-Milton winner vs. Mt. Anthony-FH winner
Division III
Quarterfinals
Friday
Poultney/MSJ (1, 1-6) at Woodstock (2, 6-1)
Saturday
Missisquoi (6, 1-6) at Mill River (3, 5-2)
Springfield (5, 2-5) at BFA-Fairfax (4, 2-5)
Semifinals
Springfield-BFA winner at Windsor (1, 7-0)
MVU-Mill River winner vs. Pooultney-Woodstock winner