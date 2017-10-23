As announced Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Asociation

Weekday games 3 p.m., Saturday games 1 p.m., unless noted

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

Playdowns

Tuesday

Spaulding (13, 4-9) at St. Johnsbury (4, 10-4)

Essex (15, 1-13) at Burr & Burton (2, 11-3)

Wednesday

Missisquoi (16, 0-13) at Champlain Valley (1, 13-0)

BFA-St. Albans (11, 5-9) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-5)

Lyndon (14, 4-10) at Colchester (3, 10-3-1)

Burlington (12, 5-9) at South Burlington (5, 8-4-2)

Rutland (10, 5-9) at Mt. Anthony (7, 8-5)

Middlebury (9, 7-7) at North Country (8, 7-7)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Burlington-SB winner vs. Spaulding-St.J winner

Rutland-MAU winner vs. Essex-B&B winner

Saturday

Middlebury-NC winner vs. MVU-CVU winner

BFA-MMU winner vs. Lyndon-Colchester winner

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, Burlington H.S.

Division II

Playdowns

Tuesday

Green Mtn Valley (16, 0-8) at Rice (1, 12-2)

Stratton Mtn (9, 6-2) at Hartford (8, 8-4-2)

Wednesday

Northfield/Will. (15, 3-10-1) at Milton (2, 11-2-1)

Springfield (14, 2-11-1) at U-32 (3, 11-2-1)

Lake Region (13, 3-11) at Mt. Abraham (4, 10-4)

Fair Haven (12, 6-7-1) at Harwood (5, 11-3)

Woodstock (11, 5-8-1) at Montpelier (6, 9-3-1)

Lamoille (10, 5-7-2) at Mill River (7, 10-4)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Stratton-Hartford winner vs. Green Mtn Valley-Rice winner

Saturday

Lamoille-MR winner vs. N/W-Milton winner

Woodstock-Montpelier winner vs. Springfield-U32 winner

FH-Harwood winner vs. LR-Mt. Abe winner, 10

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, at South Burlington H.S.

Division III

Playdowns

Tuesday

Hazen (13, 6-7-1) at Rivendell (4, 12-1-1)

Vergennes (12, 4-10) at BFA-Fairfax (5, 10-3-1)

Otter Valley (15, 5-8-1) at Thetford (2, 11-2)

Wednesday

Bellows Falls (16, 1-13) at Green Mountain (1, 14-0)

Winooski (14, 6-7-1) at Peoples (3, 11-3)

Stowe (11, 4-9-1) at Enosburg (6, 9-5)

Randolph (10, 5-8) at Leland & Gray (7, 8-6)

Windsor (9, 7-7) at Oxbow (8, 8-6)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Vergennes-BFA winner vs. Hazen-Rivendell winner

Randolph-L&G winner vs. OV-Thetford winner

Saturday

Windsor-Oxbow winner vs. BF-GM winner

Stowe-Enosburg winner vs. Winooski-Peoples winner

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, Bellows Fals H.S.

Division IV

Playdowns

Tuesday

Cabot (13, 2-10-2) at Craftsbury (4, 8-4)

Danville (12, 3-11) at Long Trail (5, 7-7)

Mt. St. Joseph (14, 2-9-1) at Chelsea (3, 10-2-2)

Whitchester (11, 3-8-3) at Richford (6, 5-8-1)

Wednesday

Twinfield (16, 1-10) at Arlington (1, 14-0)

Blue Mountain (15, 1-11) at Proctor (2, 10-3)

West Rutland (10, 5-8-1) at South Royalton (7, 6-7-1)

Sharon (9, 4-5-5) at Twin Valley (8, 4-9-1)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Danville-LT winner vs. Cabot-Craftsbury winner

Saturday

Sharon-TV winner vs. Twinfield-Arlington winner

WR-SR winner vs. BM-Proctor winner

Whitchester-Richford winner vs. MSJ-Chelsea winner

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, Randolph H.S.

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

Playdowns

Tuesday

Spaulding (16, 2-10-2) at South Burlington (1, 12-1-1)

Mt. Mansfield (9, 5-6-3) at Mt. Anthony (8, 7-6-1)

BFA-St. Albans (13, 4-9-1) at Burlington (4, 11-2)

Brattleboro (12, 5-8-1) at Middlebury (5, 9-1-3)

Lyndon (14, 5-9) at Champlain Valley (3, 11-3)

Colchester (11, 5-7-2) at Rutland (6, 9-4-1)

Wednesday

Rice (15, 2-10-2) at St. Johnsbury (2, 12-1-1)

Essex (10, 6-7-1) at Burr & Burton (7, 7-5-2)

Quarterfinals

Friday

MMU-MAU winner vs. Spaulding-SB winner

Colchester-Rutland winner vs. Lyndon-CVU winner

Brattleboro-Middlebury winner vs. BFA-Burlington winner

Saturday

Essex-B&B winner vs. Rice-St. J winner

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Championship

Saturday, Nov 4, Burlington H.S.

Division II

Playdowns

Tuesday

Mill River (15, 2-11-1) at Milton (2, 10-4)

Lamoille (14, 3-10) at Hartford (3, 7-5-2)

Montpelier (12, 5-8) at Mt. Abraham (5, 9-5)

Otter Valley (11, 8-5-1) at Harwood (6, 7-3-1)

Stratton Mountain (10, 5-3) at Woodstock (7, 8-4-2)

Enosburg (9, 9-4-1) at Northfield/Will. (8, 8-5-1)

Wednesday

Missisquoi (16, 0-14) at Lake Region (1, 11-2)

Springfield (13, 5-8-1) at U-32 (4, 8-4-1)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Stratton-Woodstock winner vs. MR-Milton winner

Montpelier-Mt. Abe winner vs. Springfield-U32 winner

Saturday

Enosburg-N/W winner vs. Missisquoi-LR winner

OV-Harwood winner vs. Lamoille-Hartford winner

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, South Burlington H.S.

Division III

Playdowns

Tuesday

Oxbow (14, 1-13) at Twin Valley (3, 13-1)

Bellows Falls (13, 1-12-1) at Peoples (4, 9-3-1)

Richford (12, 2-12) at Leland & Gray (5, 9-4-1)

Wednesday

Randolph (11, 1-12) at BFA-Fairfax (6, 9-4-1)

Hazen (10, 5-9) at Vergennes (7, 6-6-1)

Windsor (9, 6-8) at Thetford (8, 5-8-1)

Quarterfinals

Friday

Windsor-Thetford winner at Winooski (1, 14-0)

Richford-L&G winner vs. BF-Peoples winner

Saturday

Hazen-Vergennes winner at Stowe (2, 11-1-1)

Randolph-BFA winner vs. Oxbow-TV winner

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, Bellows Falls H.S.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division III

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

North Country (7, 2-11) at Missisquoi (2, 8-4-1), 3:30

Milton (6, 3-9-1) at Lyndon (3, 9-5), 3:30|

St. Johnsbury (5, 4-10) at Stowe (4, 8-5-1), 3:30

Semifinals

At South Burlington HS

Tuesday, Oct. 31

SJ-Stowe winner vs. Windsor (1, 8-3-1), 7

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Milton-Lyndon winner vs. NC-Missisquoi winner, 7

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4, at UVM

FOOTBALL

Division I

Quarterfinals

Friday

Middlebury (5, 5-3) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 6-2)

Colchester (7, 3-5) at Hartford (2, 7-1)

Mt. Mansfield (6, 5-3) at Burlington (3, 7-1)

Saturday

Champlain Valley (8, 3-5) at St. Johnsbury (1, 8-0)

Semifinals

Middlebury-BFA winner vs. CVU-St. J winner

MMU-Burlington winner vs. Colchester-Hartford winner

Division II

Quarterfinals

Friday

North Country(8, 3-5) at Burr & Burton (1, 7-1

Mt. Anthony (7, 3-5) at Fair Haven (2, 7-1)

U-32 (6, 4-4) at Milton (3, 7-1)

Saturday

Lyndon (5, 4-4) at Bellows Falls (4, 6-2)

Semifinals

Lyndon-BF winner vs. NC-B&B winner

U32-Milton winner vs. Mt. Anthony-FH winner

Division III

Quarterfinals

Friday

Poultney/MSJ (1, 1-6) at Woodstock (2, 6-1)

Saturday

Missisquoi (6, 1-6) at Mill River (3, 5-2)

Springfield (5, 2-5) at BFA-Fairfax (4, 2-5)

Semifinals

Springfield-BFA winner at Windsor (1, 7-0)

MVU-Mill River winner vs. Pooultney-Woodstock winner