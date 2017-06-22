Fairfield to get new principal

MRUSD Curriculum Director Sean O'Dell reacts to his new appointment as interim principal at Fairfield Center School.

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Center School has a new principal.

The Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) board voted Wednesday to convert the contract of the current principal, Jill Ballou, to an administrative contract.

Taking Ballou’s place for the next school year will be Sean O’Dell, the Franklin Central Supervisory Union curriculum director. Franklin Central becomes a single unified district, MRUSD, on July 1. At that point the MRUSD board will become responsible for operating all of the school’s within the district and the MRUSD board is making decisions regarding next year’s operations.

Prior to becoming curriculum director at the start of the current school year, O’Dell was a principal in a Florida school for six years.

A search will be conducted for a new principal starting for the 2019-2020 school year.

Ballou has been on sick leave and O’Dell has been serving as the acting principal since the final meeting of the Fairfield school board on June 12.

At the start of the MRUSD board meeting, which was held in the Fairfield school gym, teacher Andrew Evans, speaking on behalf of the Fairfield Educators Association, thanked O’Dell for his work in the school over the past two weeks.

