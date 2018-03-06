Construction got underway Monday on the East Fairfield Meeting House on the Green.

EAST FAIRFIELD — Nearly three months of construction to renovate the Meeting House on the Green began Monday morning.

Come May, the Meeting House will be handicap accessible, and show off a new performance space out front.

The new performance space will be a semi-circular, one-level cement terrace with pavers and new lighting. Nance Shaw, of the Meeting House Preservation Team, said the pavers will make for safer footing.

A wheelchair ramp will run off the reformed church’s west side and lead into a parking area reserved for those with physical handicaps.

“We want everyone to be able to access the meeting house,” Shaw said, “and we’re excited to be breaking ground already.”

She said the Meeting House team hopes new grass will already be growing over the renovations by May 25, when the Will Patton Ensemble begins this year’s Meeting House concert series.

