A Fairfield firefighter battles a fire on Metcalf Pond Road on Tuesday. Photo by Dave St. Pierre

FAIRFIELD — Vermont State Police (VSP) are investigating a fire which destroyed a home on Metcalf Pond Road here on Tuesday.

According to VSP, the owner, Vickie Irish, and her three children were not at home at the time of the fire. The blaze was noticed by a passing motorist at around 11 a.m., but because of limited cell phone coverage in the area there was a delay in reaching 9-1-1.

Fairfield Fire Chief Tim Corey said the house was already beyond saving when firefighters arrived. “It was all down,” he said. The house had wood siding and a steel roof.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was called for assistance. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours, Corey said, and returned last night when the fire flared up again.

A neighbor with an excavator assisted the department in putting out the flare up.

The home is a complete loss. “Three kids went to school yesterday with the clothes on their back and now that’s all they have,” said Corey. A few toys, which were outside at the time of the fire, survived.

“We couldn’t determine the cause so we called the fire investigator,” Corey said.

Detectives from VSP’s arson unit were on scene yesterday and the investigation is still ongoing, police report. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz at 802-878-7111 or call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON.

