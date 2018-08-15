FAIRFAX – In a Tuesday vote billed by their town manager as a “referendum on sidewalks,” voters from the Town of Fairfax approved an article effectively funding Phase I of Fairfax’s sidewalk plan, earmarking $100,000 for the project and authorizing the selectboard to borrow another $75,000 should it be needed.

The article passed 501 to 232, a ratio town manager Brad Docheff said “translates as the community being very much in favor of improving our pedestrian access and mobility through the town and village.”

“It means there’s a lot of community engagement in what’s happening here,” Docheff added.

The $175,000 promised by the article would guarantee enough funds to finish Phase I of a three phase sidewalk project in Fairfax’s village, supplementing another $300,000 already set aside for what’s now considered a $400,000 project.

Phase I of the sidewalk plan focuses on restoring sidewalks that run from Main Street’s intersection with Hunt Street to its intersection with Rich Street. Sidewalks would then be extended toward Rainville’s Collision & Repair just south of the town offices.

The $100,000 committed to sidewalk funding was leftover money from the previous year’s municipal budget.

Fairfax’s sidewalk plans received more good news this week, though. When Docheff shared the sidewalk vote’s results with the Messenger Wednesday morning, he also announced that a $175,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation had come through for the town, meaning that there was a comfortable pool of funds for future sidewalk plans.

The town will receive $140,000 from the state with a $35,000 match from Fairfax, affords the town what Docheff called a “nest egg” for matching future grants.

It also means, according to Docheff, the selectboard likely wouldn’t need to borrow the $75,000 authorized in Tuesday’s vote.

“What that means, in the wake of [Tuesday’s vote], is that we’re in a solid financial position to complete the sidewalk project,” Docheff said. “We’re in a good position where I don’t think we need to take on any more debt to complete this project.”

A contract for construction of Phase I’s sidewalks was recently signed by the town, with construction now planned to start sometime in September and “aiming to be done before Mother Nature drops snow on us,” Docheff told the Messenger.

Tuesday’s vote sees the culmination of a six-year process for completing Phase I of Fairfax’s sidewalk plan. The town originally budgeted for Phase I in 2012, but a series of administrative and regulatory shakeups left the project in purgatory.

Docheff suspects that Phase II and III shouldn’t take the town nearly as long to complete.

