Teacher Ian Flint opens his seventh grade class by walking them through a few performance bars.

FAIRFAX – That day, four plaques were spread out on the chorus room’s risers, each with a purple ribbon pinned on their face. Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax chorus teacher Christy Maynard didn’t immediately make note of those plaques, however. Instead, she motioned to the whole of the risers.

Some days, she says, students will have to line up along the front of the risers and fill in a few gaps at their side. Other days, when there’s a full ensemble, the room could be packed to capacity.

BFA-Fairfax’s music classes have swelled in recent years, part of a concentrated effort from the school to grow a full-fledged music program on par with those from other area high schools.

As a part of that effort, Maynard and band teacher Ian Flint were hired by the school to helm dedicated music classes and build a program “starting from the bottom.”

Maynard credits a lot of the organization and structure to Flint, a band teacher from Massachusetts who managed the organization and scheduling work that turned band and chorus into formal classes spread throughout the school day.

“Really, I have to give all of the credit to Ian [Flint],” Maynard said, nodding toward the band teacher. “He figures it out, and then we go in and pitch it and hope that they listen.”

According to the two teachers, who said they were both hired with revitalizing the schools’ music program in mind, the school has been enormously supportive of the program, going as far as rearranging the entire school’s schedule for the sake of accommodating band and chorus.

“They changed the entire schedule this year,” Maynard said. “We went to an A/B schedule, which is totally different from what we had before, so we could get all the kids in.”

“They’re taking it very seriously… Everything has to be great so people show up to the concerts and view this as a valuable thing for our school,” Flint added. “The administration has basically said ‘tell us what we need to do to make this work.’”

The end result has been a surge of students in BFA-Fairfax’s band and chorus programs, with both Maynard and Flint reporting that their classes have almost doubled or tripled in size since they started building out the music program.

