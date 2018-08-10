FAIRFAX – The Town of Fairfax and the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation were two of several awardees of federal Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) grants announced Friday morning during a ceremony held at Runamok Maple’s new facility in Fairfax.

Fairfax, which hosted the event, was awarded $263,055 for the extension of municipal and wastewater infrastructure to the Runamok Maple facility, formerly a Scrabble Tile factory and woodworking facility now being converted into Runamok’s new home.

Another $219,213 was awarded to the FCIDC to develop a building in the St. Albans Industrial Park that will then be leased to Glavel, a startup company using recycled glass to make alternatives to insulation.

Glavel is slated to create more than a dozen new jobs in the St. Albans area.

The final Franklin County name accepting an award was the Northwest Vermont Rail Trail Council, which received $59,187 to draft a marketing plan for the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, the 26-mile trail cutting across the northern half of Franklin County.

The NBRC annually awards grants to communities and businesses across the northern bounds of New England. While 14 awards were presented to organizations and communities in Vermont, grants will also be awarded to groups in the northernmost counties of New York, New Hampshire and Maine.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D – Vt.), Rep. Peter Welch (D – Vt.) and Gov. Phil Scott were present during the award ceremony, each official speaking to the importance of the grants in supporting Vermont’s economy as well as the character of the rural communities supported by NBRC grants.

Scott, who also serves as the state’s co-chair on the NBRC, led the ceremony by thanking the NBRC for their awards in Vermont. He estimated that some $7.8 million was awarded in total, with $2.8 million in particular watermarked for Vermont projects.

“This year, we had the most applicants,” Scott announced before extending his thanks to Runamok Maple in particular. The maple company, originally based out of Cambridge, was expected to bring 100 new jobs to the Fairfax area with the opening of its new facility.

“This is an example of what we can do when we work together,” Scott said. “You’re marketing one of our most famous commodities we have here in Vermont, and we’re very proud of that.”

He also extended his gratitude to Leahy and Welch, thanking them for continuing to push for the NBRC to expand. Despite having its funding struck in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal earlier this year, the NBRC was eventually funded and, thanks to an amendment cosponsored by Leahy, is slated for five years of funding in the next Farm Bill.

Scott also wanted to ground the day’s conversation by highlighting the projects receiving grants that day and the benefits those could have for their respective community, including safer bike paths and new educational opportunities in the Northeast Kingdom and financial support for small downtowns.

“It’s also important to remember the human stories these investments help,” Scott said. “These people are behind why these public investments really do matter.”

Leahy, who briefly mourned the loss of a Scrabble factory, wanted to highlight the bipartisan nature of the NBRC, which was formed with bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

“We wanted to call upon our common connections to… boost local economies, and keep jobs in the local economies,” Leahy continued. “It’s too often that the very real needs of rural America and rural communities go unaddressed by the federal government.”

Leahy recalled that he often finds himself having to explain to his counterparts in Washington what makes those Vermont communities special.

“I think what makes us stand apart… is that we have our sense of place,” he said. “When we come home on weekends and walk into a grocery store, it seems we know just about everybody, and how good it feels because you hear what’s going on.”

Leahy reaffirmed his commitment to both funding and ultimately expanding the NBRC and closed his address by thanking both Scott and Welch for also supporting the commission. Welch returned the thanks when he took the podium, stating, “This program would have died many deaths without you.”

