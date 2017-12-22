ST. ALBANS — Fabio Bernard Choiniere, age 89, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2017, at the Holiday House Residential Care Facility, with his children by his side. He was born in Highgate Center, Vt. on April 26, 1928, the son of the late Philippe and Bernadette (Galipeau) Choiniere.

He worked on the family farm from a young age, until Uncle Sam asked him to serve with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 as a Specialist Third Class. Fabio married Lucille Riendeau on May 25, 1957, at the Church of the Nativity, Swanton, Vt. Together they made their home in St. Albans for 60 years, and operated the family business, Fabe’s Taxi Service, for 30 years. During retirement, he worked for the City of St. Albans. Fabio was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish, a member of the Holy Angels Choir, and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also active with the American Legion Auxiliary Post #1, the VFW Auxiliary Post #758, the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Union Ste. Jean Baptiste.

He enjoyed all kinds of music, gardening, spending time with his grandchildren, participating in the Vermont Maple Festival Parade and playing his harmonicas at the Vermont Maple Festival’s Fiddlers Show, where he performed his favorite harmonica tunes for over 40 years. Fabio recorded a family collection of Quebecois and Vermont folk tunes on harmonica entitled Vermont Traditions, released in 1996. He was also featured on the Smithsonian Folkways CD Mademoiselle Voulez-Vous Danser? Franco-American Music from the New England Borderlands released in 1999. With his daughter, he performed at national folk festivals including the American Folk Festival in Bangor, Maine in 2006 and the Lowell Folk Festival in Lowell, Mass. in 2010. Fabio was always charitable with his time and talent, performing at local nursing homes around Franklin County with his friend Norm Blouin.

Fabio is survived by his children, Marc Choiniere and his wife, Julie Concannon of Swanton; Bernard Choiniere and his wife, Loretta Choiniere of Hudson, N.H.; Michèle Choiniere and her husband, Christopher Rottler of Burlington; and his grandchildren, Samuel, Chantal, Rachelle, Marielle, Joelle, and Isabella. He also leaves his sisters Nicole Letourneau of Swanton and Louise Remillard of St. Albans, his brother Joseph Choiniere of Swanton and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Vermont and Québec.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille, on Nov. 15, 2017. He was also predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister, Henriette Gagne, and his brothers Jacques, Andrew, Robert, Henry, Donald and Daniel Choiniere.

The family wishes to thank the Holiday House Residential Care Community and the Franklin County Home Health Agency, for the love and care they gave to Fabio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Fabio to Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans or to the Vermont Maple Festival, Main St., St. Albans. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services, and condolences and memories may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.