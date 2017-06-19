Evelyn Many

SWANTON — Evelyn B. Many, age 99, died peacefully on June 15, 2017, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with her family by her side.

Born on Aug. 24, 1917 in Montgomery, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Dala (Hart) Laplant, was raised and attended school in Sheldon Springs, Vt.

She married Roger Many on May 30, 1935. Together they owned and operated the Many family farm on the Middle Road in Swanton until 1957, when they built and Operated Gateway Motors auto dealership until the mid-1970s. Evelyn then worked at Giant and Ames Department stores until her retirement.

She was a woman of many talents; and is well known for her artistic and award-winning afghans; many of which were given to family and friends as gifts or donated to various charities. For the past few years she spent her time making hundreds of hats for the newborn nursery at Northwestern Medical Center.

Her hobbies included crocheting, making Ma’s Caramel Corn and jams and jellies, playing cards and bingo, reading, or watching the Boston Red Sox and golf with her best friend Betty Redman.

She was a member of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Parish in Swanton, the Ladies of St. Anne, and honorary member of the Altar Society. She was also a staunch supporter of the Franklin County Business and Professional Women’s Foundation.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Roger, her brother Leon Laplante and sister Thena Wersebe.

She leaves her son Raymond Many and his wife Jacqueline of Highgate, their children Alan Many, Steven Many, Kevin Many, Christopher Many, Robert Cook and Tina Cook. Her daughter Joan Many Broderick Luce and husband Russell Luce of Swanton, their children Daniel Broderick, Karl Luce, Erik Luce, Amie (Luce) Miller, Kris Luce and Lola (Luce) Parenteau. She also leaves 11 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother Richard Laplante and wife Edna of Essex, sister Elaine Belisle and husband Morris of Swanton, and step-sister Shirley Jacobs of St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 3 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. The Reverend Mr. Duane Langlois will officiate.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.