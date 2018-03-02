HIGHGATE- Mr. Eugene Tourangeau, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, February 25, 2018. He was born in St. Albans, Sept. 21, 1949, son of the late Adelord and Hazel (Ovitt) Tourangeau. Eugene served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He will be remembered as an avid collector of coins, movies, trains, Dale Earnhart, Sr., John Wayne, and military memorabilia, and books. He will also be remembered for driving his John Deer tractor around the neighborhood, and throughout Highgate. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #42 in Enosburgh, and a member of the Jaycee’s in Swanton.

Eugene is survived by his sister Gretchen Putnam and her husband Donald, his brother-in-law Roger Bushey, his nieces and nephews Eva-Marie Elizabeth, Kimberly and Myron Craig, Jr., Michael, Robert and Raymond Bushey, Angela Kittell, April Bushey, Tracy Webb, Dana, Darcy and Donald Putnam, Sr,, his special feline companion Lovie, and special friends and neighbors Jen Boyer and Art Hughes. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Susan Bushey, and brother-in-law Myron Craig, Sr.

His family will receive condolences on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main St. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of sharing of memories of Eugene, at 2:30 p.m. A reception will follow at the Abenaki Hall, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will take place at a later date, per his wishes in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared with his family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.