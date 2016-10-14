Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ENOSBURG FALLS – Eugene Carl ‘Gene’ Mellor a longtime area resident passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Born in Fairhaven, Mass. on Feb. 25, 1950, Gene was the son of late, Carl C. and Rose (Douglas) Mellor. Gene was 66 years old.

Survivors include his sister, Marlene Alcazar and her husband, Paul, of Coral Gables, Fla., his nephew, Paul S. Alcazar, of Atlanta, Ga. and his sister-in-law, Myriam Alcazar, of East Windsor, Conn.

A private graveside service will be held for his family at a later date at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain, Conn.

Assisting Gene’s family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where an on-line guest book for Gene is available at www.healdfuneralhome.com.