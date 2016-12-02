Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

EAST FAIRFIELD — Ethel Messier, 89, passed away Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with her loving family by her side.

Ethel is survived by her children, Diane Messier-Lazarski and her husband, Al, Beverly Bovat and her husband, Howard, Michael Messier and his wife, Bonnie, David Messier and his wife, Anne, and Ronald Messier and his wife, Bonnie, as well as her 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home 87 South Main St. St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ethel’s memory may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, PO Box 1561, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To view a full obituary or to send Ethel’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.