Ernie Sanders

FAIRFIELD — Ernie A. Sanders, a longtime resident of Fairfield, Vt., passed away on Aug. 9, 2017, at his home in Falls Church, Virginia after a battle with cancer.

Ernie was born on Dec. 6, 1946, in St. Albans, the son of Oris and Claire Sanders. He graduated from BFA and entered the Army. Ernie was a proud Army veteran and member of both the American Legion and DAV. Ernie was an accomplished handyman, able to fix almost anything, and an avid fisherman, enjoying any time he had on the water. He built and refinished many pieces of furniture that will be forever treasured.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sanders, his children, Michelle Locey and Joshua Poirier, and six young grandchildren: Keira, Brennan, Ethan and Caden Locey of Falls Church, Va., and Desiree and Austen Poirier, of Fairfield, Vt. Ernie is also survived by two siblings in Vermont, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family, and innumerable friends. Loved by all children who encountered him, Ernie spent the last seven years of his life dedicated to caring for, loving and teaching his grandchildren, who were utterly precious to him.

Ernie will be laid to rest in in Alexandria National Cemetery, in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 29, 2017, at 11 a.m., after a graveside burial service.