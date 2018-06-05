ST. ALBANS- Ernest Dupont born on July 12, 1924 and raised in St. Albans, Vt, passed away on May 4, 2018 in Palm Bay, Fla.

He retired from St. Albans Airforce base. He and his late wife Rita Auchu Dupont (Sept., 23, 2012), also owned and operated a restaurant on Lake Champlain and a campground.

He leaves behind his daughter Denise Watson, two grandchildren Nicole Watson and Daniel Watson(Kelly Watson). He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren Deven, Derek, Nathan, And Kai Searles, Greyson Watson, and Colton McConnell.

There will be a Memorial Service on June 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton Vt.