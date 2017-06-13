Eric Choiniere

FRANKLIN — Eric Jacques Choiniere, age 46 of Franklin, died early Monday morning June 12, 2017 at his Main St. residence with his mother Claire and loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on Aug. 10, 1970, he is the son of Claire (Rainville) Choiniere and the late Andrew Choiniere of Franklin, Vt. Eric attended Highgate School and graduated from MVU in 1988. He went on to UVM and graduated with a BA Degree in Zoology and Chemistry. After graduation he drove cross-country to make his home in Seattle, Wash. for the next 20 years. When he became disabled, he returned to Vermont. He loved tennis, baking and karaoke.

In addition to his mother Claire, he leaves his brothers and sisters; Marie and Tom Clearman of White, Ga., Carmen and Gabe Trahan of Georgia, Vt, Colette and Marshall Ploof of Franklin, Carol and Michael Rainville of E. Fairfield, Rina Choiniere of Sheldon, Edward Choiniere of Highgate Center, Gloria and Alan Marceau of Williamstown, Luke and Lori Choiniere of Highgate Center, Denise Choiniere-Cox of West Swanton, Doris and Michael Bourgeois of Seagrove N.C., Conrad and Denise Choiniere of Ellicott City, Md., godfather Jacques Rainville of St. Albans, a very good friend Denise Cote. Also, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.

Besides his father, Eric is predeceased by, brothers; Claude and David Choiniere and godmother Charlotte Rainville.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will officiate.

There will be no public calling hours.

Interment will follow in St. Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery Lamkin Street, Highgate Falls, Vt.

Gifts in lieu of flowers donations in Eric’s memory may be made to Haston Public Library, 5167 Main St., Franklin, 05457, or to Franklin County Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, Suite one, St Albans, 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.