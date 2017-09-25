FAIRFAX — Eric Allinson a longtime area resident of Barre and Fairfax passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the Burlington Health & Rehab Center.

Born in Elmont, N.Y. on Nov. 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Arthur K. and Alice M. (Davison) Allinson. Eric was 88 years old.

Eric was a graduate of Boston University and worked in the fields of Chemistry and Geology. He served his country in the United States Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Soule (Danyow) Allinson of So. Burlington; his daughters, Priscilla Moore (Glenn), Sara Goodell (Gary), Laura Krok (Raymond) and Betsey Phipps (Brad), stepdaughter, Susan Torrey (Dennis), grandchildren, Mary Krok, Annie Phipps, Joy Goodell, Amie Bates and several great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at the Bradley Cemetery, Bradley Road in Fairfield. The Reverend Janet Brown will officiate.

