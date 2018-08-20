ENOSBURG FALLS — Attention, education, and perseverance are values said to carry forward those who possess them. And yet despite several years displaying all of the above, the Enosburg Falls village board continues to be borne back by trouble with its hydro plants.

The renovation of the village’s central plant, which villagers call Hydro Plant Number One, has struck the latest in two years’ worth of rocky complications, while at the same time, repairs to the village’s second plant, the Kendall Plant, remain similarly delayed more than a year after that plant inhaled an actual rock.

The day before the village board’s most recent meeting, the morning of Aug. 13, the village manager, Jon Elwell, received an email from Kingsbury Inc., the company renovating Hydro Plant Number One.

The village’s contract with Kingsbury stipulates the company’s renovations are to be substantially completed by Aug. 31. But Kingsbury’s email brought a new expected completion time: early October.

Elwell told the village board at its Aug. 14 meeting that he had since had several phone and email exchanges with Paul Brecht, who engineered the renovation project for the village. Brecht then convinced Kingsbury to move 10 days quicker, meaning a substantial completion date closer to Sept. 20.

Elwell told the board he wasn’t surprised to hear Kingsbury’s work would be delayed. There were “a few things hanging out there,” Elwell said, “including, in fairness, a few things that were not entirely in their control,” like delays in equipment manufacturing.

“But I did not want to hear that they were going to be five weeks over the construction deadline,” Elwell said.

