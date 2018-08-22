This central area of the village will be hopping come Oct. 13.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Villagers have eight weeks to polish their dancing shoes.

The village board approved the Enosburg Business Association (EBA)’s request to hold a block party downtown at the board’s Aug. 14 meeting. The party is officially scheduled for Oct. 13, from 5-9 p.m. And maybe a bit later.

The EBA proposed the block party in June. The village board seemed supportive of the idea, which directly ties in to community efforts to revitalize the broader Enosburgh.

“We want to bring people in from outside of the community to showcase what we have here in Enosburg,” said Shawna Lovelette, the EBA’s president.

Lovelette said the party’s goal is involving every local business. She asked the board to lift any ordinance or permit requirement preventing businesses from showcasing their goods outside, hosting events outside or seating customers outside. For example — “If Wood Meadow [Market] wanted to have somebody doing face-painting on the sidewalk that day, or the flower shop wanted to have some of [the owner’s] stuff outside… just to make it some more of an outdoor-type atmosphere.”

The board did not directly address Lovelette’s request for ordinance and permit waiving. The board seems to have informally agreed to do such by way of approving the whole EBA request.

The board unanimously did so, with one stipulation, per Village Manager Jon Elwell’s suggestion: that the EBA provide liability insurance for the village. Elwell said the village requires the same of the Lions Club when it hosts June Dairy Days, the only similarly scaled public event in the village.

The EBA plans to tie the block party into the SE Group’s downtown planning. The village hired the SE Group to design a master revitalization plan in June, using grant funding from state agencies.

The SE Group plans four major public events to gather community input. The first is Harvest Festival, scheduled for Sept. 15. The block party is the second.

Immediately prior to the party, from 4-5 p.m., the SE Group plans a walking tour of the village. The group’s consultants hope the block party will draw more community members willing to provide input on that tour, a chance for Enosburgh residents to share their goals and ideas for the town and village.

