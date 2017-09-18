From left, Emmeline Brewer (8); Williston, Suzi Hull-Parent, Sandra Ferland, and Jonathan Elwell cut the ribbon on the rededication of the Lincoln Park fountain in Enosburg Falls on Saturday.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Initiative’s Thursday meeting drew a record crowd, somewhere around 40 people, after a three-hour village tour for visiting representatives from state and federal agencies.

Just as turnout was unusually high, the duration of the meeting was unusually short, just 45 minutes, after another 45-minute period during which Initiative members and agency representatives chatted over a pot luck dinner.

Still, those agency reps managed to fit a lot of praise and ideas for the Initiative’s next steps into those final 45 minutes.

The day was Ben Doyle’s fourth visit. Doyle is the director of community and economic development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s Vermont and New Hampshire state office.

“What I saw here is a need for a real conscious, intentional public-private partnership,” Doyle told Initiative members. He said several village business owners told him they are looking for more “downtown vitality.”

