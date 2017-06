Ellen Chamberlin

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

FAIRFIELD — Celebrating the life of Ellen Chamberlin, loving mother of Gail Salzman of Fairfield. Friday, July 7, 2-4 p.m., Heald Funeral Home, 87 S. Main Street, St. Albans, Vt. Please join Ellen’s family for a reception to remember a life lived to the fullest.

As an alternative to flowers, contributions can be made to the Ellen Chamberlin Memorial Music and Memory Fund, Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Rd., St. Albans VT, 05478