Elizabeth Howarth

RICHFORD — Elizabeth Prue Howarth, age 95, widow of Robert Howarth, passed away on Tuesday evening June 27, 2017 at Our Lady of the Community Care Home in Richford.

A graveside service will be held Monday July 3, 2017 at 12 p.m. at the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Rd., Richford, Vt. with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating. There will be no visiting hours.

For those who wish, contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Richford Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 236, Richford, VT 05476.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com where a full obituary may be viewed.