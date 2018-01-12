SWANTON — Elizabeth C. “Betty” L’Esperance a lifelong resident of this area, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

She was born in St. Albans on May 17, 1938, the daughter of the late, Clifford Deforest and Doris (Pelkey) Casavant. Betty was 79 years old.

On Dec. 28, 1957, she married Armand A. L’Esperance who survives her. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month.

Betty was a 1956 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, where she was an avid basketball player and water skier, cheerleader, member of Glee Club, Junior Red Cross Committee, and treasurer of her class. She retired from the former Eveready Plant in St. Albans. She enjoyed crafting especially ceramics, knitting and antique collecting. She was known by her family as a “professional garage saler.”

Survivors include her husband, Armand, of Swanton, their children, Michael L’Esperance and his wife, Terri, of Fairfield, Jeffrey L’Esperance and his wife, Lisa, of Swanton and Cheri L’Esperance and her partner, Heather, of Leicester, Vermont, as well as her grandchildren, Katie, Allison, Chandler, Cody and his wife, Jennifer, Camden and Mallory and five great-grandchildren.

Betty is also survived by her brothers, William Casavant and his wife, Pat, of Salisbury, Vt. and Peter Casavant and his wife, Lois, of Williston, Vt.; a brother-in-law, Rotui Kellum of West Nyack, N.Y.; and many special nieces and nephews.

She also leaves life-long friends, Jean Kelley, Shirley Bushey, Joy Kane and Anne Bushey.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sisters, Janet Letourneau and Barbara Kellum.

A special thank you to Dr. Marc Greenblatt of UVM Oncology and the staff at “The Villa,” for the care and support given to Betty and her family during her stay.

Relatives and friends will honor and remember Betty by gathering for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. The Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the spring in the Missisquoi Cemetery in Enosburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Support Foundation, 5399 Williston Road – Suite 206, Williston, Vermont 05495 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the L’Esperance family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.