BARRE — Elizabeth “Betty” Ide, 78, of East Barre, died Feb. 27, 2017, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin. Born Elizabeth Ann Spear in Hartland, Vt., Oct. 2, 1938, to Dorothy (Blood) and Raymund Edgar Spear, she graduated Hartford High School in 1956.

She married Philip Martin Ide in January 1958, and had three children. In 1971, they moved from Hartland to Fairfax, Vt.; Betty became the school secretary at Bellows Free Academy, retiring in 2006.

They moved to East Barre; she was active in the Barre Senior Center. A musician, Betty played for choruses and choirs all her life. She also sewed expertly.

Betty was pre-deceased by a son, Philip Scott Ide; her mother, Dorothy LaClair; her father, Raymund Edgar Spear; her step-mother, Ruth Chamberlain Spear; brother, Raymund “Sonny” Spear, Jr.; and a niece, Michelle Conley.

She is survived by husband, Philip, of East Barre; daughter, Linda Ide, and son-in-law, Brad Vietje, of Newbury, Vt.; by son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan Ide, and their daughter, Clara, of Richmond, Vt.; by grandson, George Philip Vietje, his wife, Dr. Phuong Vietje, and their sons, Chase and Colt, of Worcester, Vt.; by sister, Marty Sutherin, of Port Orange, Fla.; by half-brother, David Spear and his sweetheart, Lois Atwood, of Morristown, Vt.; by half-brother, Terry Spear, and wife, Gail, of Stowe, Vt.; by half-sister, Patti Spear, and husband Keith Peden, of Jericho, Vt.; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held at the Barre Senior Center Sunday, March 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Her funeral will be Thursday, May 4, 11 a.m., at the Hartland Congregational Church, burial to follow. Her full obituary can be found and condolences left at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.