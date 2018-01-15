SWANTON — Eileen M. Mercier, age 60, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at her home in Swanton.

She was born Jan. 25, 1957 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Frank and Norma (Curry) Grunewald.

Eileen grew up in Levittown, N.Y. and moved to Vermont during her senior year of high school. She graduated from South Burlington High School in 1975. She graduated from Champlain College in 1983 with a degree in early childhood education and then began her career as a paraeducator. Eileen worked in the St. Albans school system for many years; she started at St. Albans Town School and for the past 15 years she has been at BFA-St. Albans. Eileen loved making a difference in the lives of her students at BFA. She thrived for the endless work associated with special education and she became the “go-to person” for the most difficult of assignments.

Her favorite hobbies included reading, word search puzzles and shopping. She was an excellent cook, Italian food was her specialty, and she loved to host family dinners. “Big E” as she was affectionately called, had a great sense of humor that will truly be missed by anyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Hilary Therrien and her husband Brady of St. Albans and Sarah Cheney and her husband Andrew of Swanton and their father, Jim Mercier of Watervliet, N.Y.; her siblings, Christine Grunewald of New York, N.Y., Glenn Grunewald and his wife Patricia of Roanoke, Va., Gary Grunewald of Milwaukee, Wis., Todd Grunewald and his wife Karen of Colchester and Noreen Konkle and her husband Tom of Burbank, Calif.; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Rapuano, Kimberly Rapuano, Kristen Hager, Meredith Galazka, Glenn Grunewald, William Burke, Jon Burke and Sean Konkle; her beloved cats, Skye, Luna, Oscar, Koko and Patches and all of her students and colleagues at BFA-St. Albans. Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Norma Grunewald.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home with Rev. Kerry Cameron officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in Eileen’s memory may be made to BFA Unified Sports, 71 South Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com