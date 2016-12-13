Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Eileen G. Mercier, age 98 years, died late Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2016, at The Holiday House in St. Albans Town.

Born in Swanton on Jan. 16, 1918, she was the daughter of the late William and Etta (Champagne) Mercier. She graduated in 1936 from the former St. Anne’s Academy and spent the rest of her life devoted to her family’s Grand Avenue Grocery Store.

She was a faithful parishioner of The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and often attended daily mass. She loved sports and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

Besides her parents Eileen was predeceased by her brothers, Clyde, Herman and Lloyd Mercier.

She leaves several nieces and nephews.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 16, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Mercier family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

At Eileen’s request there will be no public calling hours.

Eileen had requested that gifts in her memory be made to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish, 65 Canada St., Swanton 05488.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com