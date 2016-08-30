Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

FAIRFAX — Edwina Elaine Bartley, 84, died peacefully hand-in-hand with family on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.

She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on Sept. 11, 1931, daughter of Raymond Allison and Geneva Frankie Bartley. She was a graduate of Torrington High School in Conn., and later in life received a Bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College. After graduating nurses training at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., she worked as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years. She especially enjoyed her years as a visiting nurse at Lamoille Home Health Agency in Morrisville, and time as an Occupational Health Nurse at GE, General Dynamics and Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington, during which she made countless friends. She retired in 2004.

Edwina was an active member of both community and church. She was an avid birdwatcher with tremendous love for nature, music and gardening. She cared deeply for the people in her life. She loved reading, cooking and entertaining. Edwina’s wide circle of family and friends know her for her gentle, caring and giving nature. She was most content when helping others or bringing them happiness. A wonderful mother and friend, we will never forget her contagious smile and laugh. She brought joy to everyone.

Edwina is survived by two sons, Ian Mercer and his wife, Joy, of Fairfax; Stuart Mercer and his wife, Mary of Chappaqua, N.Y.; five much loved grandchildren, Nathaniel, Caelyn, Matthew, Liam and Ellie Mercer; her sisters Maxine Koether and husband, Robert, of New Hartford, Conn. and Marjorie Pascual of Torrington, Conn.; and six nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at United Church of Fairfax on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. with a gathering at her home on Alba Glen Road in Fairfax immediately after.

In lieu of flowers Edwina requested contributions to the United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Rd, Fairfax, VT, or Fairfax Community Center, 12 Buck Hollow Rd, Fairfax, VT. Please notate: In memory of Edwina Bartley.