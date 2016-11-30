Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Edwin M. Church, a lifelong area resident, passed away early Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Northwestern Medical Center.

He was born in St. Albans on June 1, 1920, the son of the late Clyde Elmer and Clara Edith (LaFrance) Church. Ed was 96 years old.

On May 11, 1956, Ed married Sylvia Weston, who preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 1996.

He was educated in St. Albans and then began a 38-year career with the Central Vermont Railway as a Conductor and Brakeman. Ed was a member of the Franklin County Human Society and the Audubon Society.

Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Paxman of Swanton, Beverly Sampson of North Adams, Mass., Rosemary Hampson of Crawford Bay, British Columbia, and Charlie Church of St. Albans, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Ed’s request, services will be private for his family.

