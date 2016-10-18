EDWIN BILLINGS

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

HIGHGATE – Edwin J. Billings, age 88, died on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at St. Albans Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born June 28, 1928 in Willimansett, MA. The son of the late F. Thomas & Helen (Gervais) Billings.

Edwin graduated from Bellows Free Academy. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Edwin was a member of the American Legion Post #1. He was employed by the Central Vermont Railway, Internal Revenue Service, and the United States Customs Service. Edwin married his wife Agnes “Mitch” Billings on July 14, 1963.

Edwin is survived by his daughter, Karen Trahan and her husband Shawn and their children, Alison and Scott all of Stafford, VA. Besides his parents, Edwin is predeceased by his wife, Agnes Billings and his sister, Edwina Holmes.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Richford.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

