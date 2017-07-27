Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ALBURGH — Edward Henry “Ski” Fiarkoski, Jr. passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester on July 25, 2017.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1936 in Northfield, Vt. to Edward Fiarkoski, Sr. and Edna (Rushlow) Fiarkoski. He married Joan Davis in Barre, Vt. in May 1990.

He was a graduate of Northfield High School class of 1955. Edward later enlisted in USA Airforce and retired as a Command Sargent Major in October 1981 with 27 years of honorable service. For his outstanding leadership, he received many decorations, medals, and citations from the Air Force.

After retiring from the Air Force, Ed was employed as a supervisor at Bombardier Cooperation in Barre, Vt., retiring in 2001.

He and Joan lived in Alburgh, Vt. and wintered in Florida.

During his life, Ed enjoyed his Alburgh Lake Shore home, bowling, snow machining, hunting and spending time with his dog “Mr. Bubie.”

Ed is loved and mourned by his wife Joan and her family. He also leaves his brother John and his wife Marietta of Rockport, Texas. Brother Joseph and his wife Carol, of Barre, Vt. and his sister Lena Mueller and her husband Bill of Citrus Heights, Calif. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and friends from different areas of the states as well as overseas. He was predeceased by an adopted son Andy.

As requested by Ed, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 1 at 1 at The New Mount Calvary Cemetery 76 Plattsburg Avenue in Burlington’s new North End.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following: American Cancer Society, Franklin County Relay for Life, 44 Day Lane, Williston, VT or to the McClure Miler VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton 05488.

