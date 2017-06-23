Edna Silversten

ST. ALBANS — Edna A Silversten a longtime area resident passed away Friday June 16, 2017, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born in Worcester, Mass., on June 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Sigrid (Eastman) Silversten. Edna was 88 years old.

She was a member of the Burlington North Congregation of the Jehovah Witness in Colchester and longtime Bible Educator.

Survivors include her sister, Anna Holmes; her niece, Linda Lazarski and her husband, Brian, and their son, Matthew, all of St. Albans, as well as an uncle, Kenneth Eastman and niece, Sherry Hawes.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witness, 82 Swanton Road, Swanton.