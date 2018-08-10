These tomato plants stand outside the St. Albans division of the Vermont Health Department located at 27 Federal Street.

ST. ALBANS — It’s a hot summer day for a Vermont woman walking home from work. Her afternoon passed by in a flash, and it’s finally time to unwind with the kids after a long week. She starts brainstorming about what to fix for dinner, thinking hard about what remains in her fridge. She know there’s leftover pizza, some chips, and ice cream, but all the fruits and vegetables were eaten up earlier in the week. She doesn’t feel like taking a trip to the grocery store, but wants to make something nutritious for her family.

Then something catches her eye.

A bright red tomato peeks out beneath a green bush as she passes the city park. A sign reads, “Community Garden: Free for All.” Surprised at the convenience, she snatches up a few tomatoes, before finding the fresh peppers and apples. In just a couple minutes she has her arms filled with fresh produce, making the healthy choice the easiest choice.

This is the scene that community partners around Franklin County are envisioning for the future. The hope is to integrate food plants within ornamental and decorative settings. The concept, known as edible landscaping, has inspired various pilot projects around the county this summer.

“It’s a new concept, not in general, but to our area. People are just kind of dabbling around what it means, what it looks like, what can we do that’s not going to give us a lot of push back and what do we have money for,” said Destiny Cadieux, Public Health Nursing Supervisor at the Vermont Health Department.

Cadieux, who oversees many of the programs administered by the health department, is currently part of a committee working to draft a plan for edible landscaping within St. Albans City.

This summer, city residents may have noticed tomato plants popping up outside the Health Department. Though an official proposal has not yet been drafted, these were planted by the city’s landscaping contractor and could be the beginning of more and more plants popping up in the future.

“Some tomatoes have made an appearance but the city is looking for a more comprehensive plan,” said Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development. The city wants to be certain it has the right plants in the right place, with an eye toward maintenance and safety.

Both the city and the health department agree that edible landscaping could not only help address food insecurities but also public health concerns in the community as a whole.

“When we’re able to include more edibles in a community that people can access, either for free or for a low cost, it just increases access to healthy foods for families that may be struggling with food security in a different and more viable way,” Cadieux said. “It also gives an opportunity to provide education that folks may not otherwise have available to them.”

The idea is to grow sustainable foods in safe places, where families can be engaged and brought together over these healthy resources. That has also been part of the inspiration of the beginnings of a community garden in Houghton Park.

The garden, which has been in the works for a couple years, sprouted more roots this summer. It was all thanks to a St. Albans City resident, Joshua Lareau.

Lareau, aware that many community members were missing out on sustainable and healthy choices simply because of a lack of awareness, approached the City Parks Commission with the idea to plant edibles in areas that would be accessible to the public.

“I wanted to bring awareness to some undervalued choices that are perfect for at home growing, such as currants, gooseberries and rhubarb,” Lareau said.

To read the full story pick up a copy of The Messenger’s Weekend Edition or subscribe to our digital edition.